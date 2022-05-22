Missing Irving man found dead in Dallas after Silver Alert

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that a man who was reported missing in Irving on Friday was found deceased in Dallas on Sunday, May 22.

Sabino Hernandez, 69, was found deceased on May 22 after a Silver Alert was issued the previous Friday. Irving Police Department

A Silver Alert was issued for Sabino Hernandez, 69, on May 20 after the Irving Police Department requested that the Texas DPS issue one. Sabino had been last seen on Thursday, May 19 at 7:45 p.m. leaving the 2200 block of Riverview Dr. on foot.

Police said at the time that Hernandez had been previously diagnosed with dementia and other health conditions. Some of those conditions required daily medication.

Hernandez had been missing for three days before he was found in Dallas near the Trinity River between Loop 12 and Westmoreland.

Police did not comment on the cause or nature of Hernandez's death and said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will make the official notification.