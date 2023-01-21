Man arrested in murder of 16-year-old girl found in Oak Cliff creek

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old Dallas girl earlier this week.

Arturo Flores, 22, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Venus Rodriguez, 16, who was found dead in an Oak Cliff creek on Monday.

Police said that just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2023, police found Rodriguez's body in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Dr. She is believed to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Flores was arrested on Saturday on a charge of murder in connection with her death. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Police have not identified a motive and did not say what, if any, relationship the two had with one another.