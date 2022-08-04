Watch CBS News
Llama drama in Denison ends when firefighters pull camel from mud

By Annie Gimbel

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A far cry from helping free a cat up a tree, City of Denison firefighters rescued a llama from the mud on Aug. 4. 

Sharing to their social media pages, "It was quite the morning, to say the least," the fire department documented their efforts. 

Denison Fire Rescue Facebook Page

They worked together in the excessive heat to pull the llama from the dense mud. She, alongside firefighters was exhausted after the ordeal. 

Denison Fire Rescue Facebook Page

Firefighters said the llama is expected to make a full recovery. 

CBS 11 News reached out to the fire department for comment on where she came from, but have yet to hear back. 

