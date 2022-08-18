Watch CBS News
Local News

Legend in the making, Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, August 18th, 2022
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, August 18th, 2022 03:05

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize.  

untitled-1.jpg
Epic Orta and his magnificent mullet 'George' National Mullet Competition

For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.

And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn, Axel, Cash, Brock, Ridge, Zander and Levi. 

Epic even named his mullet 'George,' according to his Facebook page. He wants to use the Grand Prize money to buy more Legos. 

So throw on your Pit Viper sunglasses and cast your online ballot for Epic by Friday, August 19. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.