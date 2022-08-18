Legend in the making, Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize.

Epic Orta and his magnificent mullet 'George' National Mullet Competition

For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.

And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn, Axel, Cash, Brock, Ridge, Zander and Levi.

Epic even named his mullet 'George,' according to his Facebook page. He wants to use the Grand Prize money to buy more Legos.

So throw on your Pit Viper sunglasses and cast your online ballot for Epic by Friday, August 19.