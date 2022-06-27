Dallas Police Department's Child Abuse Unit investigating after 5-year-old found dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating after a 5-year-old was found dead on June 27.
Police officers and Dallas-Fire Rescue found the boy at a home in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street. They said he had signs of trauma.
Witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.