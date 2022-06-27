Watch CBS News
Dallas Police Department's Child Abuse Unit investigating after 5-year-old found dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating after a 5-year-old was found dead on June 27. 

Police officers and Dallas-Fire Rescue found the boy at a home in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street. They said he had signs of trauma.

Witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning. 

