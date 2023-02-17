Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan discusses school choice, teacher raises, legalizing casino gambling and sports betting

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said it's too early in the legislative session for him to weigh-in on school choice, allowing state funding to follow students rather than school districts. "I don't know where we're going to end up. I really don't."

When asked during an interview with CBS 11 this week if he could guarantee school districts wouldn't lose funding, he said, "The Texas House is different because you have so many rural members, like I represent an area that's considered rural Texas and they're very concerned with how school choice impacts their home districts, so again I need to see some very specific legislation and I haven't seen it yet."

Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick support school choice.

Abbott declared the issue an emergency item during his State of State Address Thursday night, and Patrick listed school choice as one of the Senate's top priorities.

But specific legislation hasn't been filed yet in what's being considered as the Senate's priority bill.

State lawmakers are considering the next two-year budget and how to use the state's record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion.

Another priority item in the Senate, giving teachers a raise.

Phelan said he believes school districts could have already bumped teachers' salaries. "If we want to see an increase in teachers' salaries, we're going to have to mandate the school districts take the additional revenue that we give them and increase teachers' salaries because as of right now, many of them are choosing to hire more teachers. So, the money is there to raise teacher pay in my opinion, but it's not being utilized necessarily to increase teachers' salaries."

Also this session, bills have been filed to change the Texas Constitution to legalize sports betting and casino gambling at destination resorts.

Phelan said he supports both but opposes slot machines in gas stations and convenience stores. "If we're successful in the House and Senate on agreeing to some kind of Constitutional amendment, it'll go before the voters, they will ultimately be the deciders on this, and I think it would pass overwhelmingly. I think they should have the opportunity; I think it's that popular among voters."

Before the voters can consider it, two-thirds of each chamber would have to approve the measure.