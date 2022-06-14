Charges against Dallas rapper Yella Beezy dismissed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two charges of sexual assault and child endangerment or abandonment against Dallas rapper Yella Beezy were dismissed.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 15: Raper Yella Beezy attends the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on June 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams

The entertainer, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, was previously arrested in Collin County in November 2021.

Four years ago, the rapper (who has opened for Jay Z and Beyonce) was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.

At the time of the shooting, one of his friends, Dietric Alexander told CBS11 that "He is a real humble, real nice guy. Very likable and funny type of guy."

Since his charges were no billed, Conway's attorney can have them expunged from his record.

Yella Beezy will perform at the Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration in Dallas on June 18.