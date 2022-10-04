Aaron Judge home run ball could be worth $2 million, auction house says

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The New York Yankees are a big draw to Arlington as they play against the Texas Rangers.

Trying to get tickets to see the game is expensive, but that's just part of the experience. Several fans are hoping to get something else by attending - a home run ball from Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Judge looks to hit his 62nd home run to set a new American League single-season home run record.

"I think he'll do it tonight, that's why we were excited to see if we can come get tickets," said Ken Wiggins, a Yankees fan from Utah.

Baseball fans from near and far have traveled to Globe Life Field in hopes to see a historic moment.

"It'll be electric, it'll be full," said Joe Albright, a Yankees fan from Atlanta. "I'm looking forward to it."

The home run ball has a lot of interest among fans and sports memorabilia collectors. A North Texas auction house told CBS 11 there's already a million dollar offer on the table for it.

"The fact that the home run record always generates a lot of interest among fans, but the fact that he's a Yankee there in the American League and he's on the pace to break the record of both Babe Ruth and Roger Maris, previous Yankees, it's getting a lot of great attention," said Chris Ivy, Heritage Auctions director of sports collectables.

Ivy said there's already a $2 million offer for home run ball number 62.

"There's already a bounty from another memorabilia dealer that I'm aware of for $2 million to get that and you know, it could get more of the open market as well but I do think that's a pretty strong number," Ivy said.

He said there's a chance Judge may want the ball himself.

"I'm negotiating with maybe Aaron Judge or the Yankees," Ivy said. "I mean, the Yankees, I think Aaron Judge got back both number 60 and 61."

The home run ball is not the only item that can bring in money.

"Ticket stubs are extremely collectible and it's one of the newer facets of the market that's been growing quickly," Ivy said. "One of Michael Jordan's debut tickets stubs [retailed] for $400,000."

Ivy said it could be worth money in a couple of years. He said they'd love to speak with the lucky person who catches the ball, if nothing else to at least give them some advice or connect them with buyers.