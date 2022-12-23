Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after 'major accident' on I-35 in Dallas County, officials say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories Dallas - Fort Worth, Dec. 22
Top Stories Dallas - Fort Worth, Dec. 22 02:56

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a "major accident" on I-35 Thursday night, officials said.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. Dec. 22, deputies were sent to a possible accident call on northbound I-35 between Medical District Drive and Wycliff Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found an overturned vehicle and a damaged power pole.

One person has been confirmed dead from the overturned vehicle. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Officials said I-35 was closed until about 4:23 a.m. due to debris in the roadway and the downed pole.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 9:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.