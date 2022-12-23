1 dead after 'major accident' on I-35 in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a "major accident" on I-35 Thursday night, officials said.
At approximately 10:35 p.m. Dec. 22, deputies were sent to a possible accident call on northbound I-35 between Medical District Drive and Wycliff Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they found an overturned vehicle and a damaged power pole.
One person has been confirmed dead from the overturned vehicle. Their identity has not been released at this time.
Officials said I-35 was closed until about 4:23 a.m. due to debris in the roadway and the downed pole.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
