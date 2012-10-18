Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over
New details about the death of Athena Strand were revealed on Thursday after authorities released arrest warrants for her accused killer Tanner Horner.
New details about the death of Athena Strand were revealed on Thursday after authorities released arrest warrants for her accused killer Tanner Horner.
The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.
After an opening prayer at the Cottonwood First Baptist Church, Maitlyn Gandy spoke publicly for the first time since her daughter's murder.
The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand speaks out during a vigil Tuesday night at First Baptist Church in Cottondale.
Thousands showed up at the First Baptist Church Cottondale. They prayed and sang in honor of the child who loved the color pink, laughing, singing and playing with her little sister.
Thousands showed up at the First Baptist Church Cottondale. They prayed and sang in honor of the child who loved the color pink, laughing, singing and playing with her little sister.
The candlelight vigils continue in honor of the 7-year-old who was killed by a FedEx driver.
As Wise County residents continue to mourn the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand, a prayer vigil was held at the county courthouse Monday night.
As Wise County residents continue to mourn the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand, a prayer vigil was held at the county courthouse Monday night.
Athena Strand's hometown of Paradise, Texas is a tight-knit community of about 500 people. And her death has stunned and saddened not just her city but all Wise County.
Athena Strand's hometown of Paradise is a tight-knit community of about 500 people. And her death has stunned not just her city but all Wise County.
Monday's top stories: Community members remember Athena Strand, Atatiana Jefferson's nephew testifies in Aaron Dean Trial, Austin Shuffield verdict
Like many 7-year-olds, Athena Presley Monroe Strand adored the color pink and Christmas. In honor of her love for both, Wise County officials lit up a Christmas tree covered in rose colored lights.
Like many 7-year-olds, Athena Presley Monroe Strand adored the color pink and Christmas. In honor of her love for both, Parker County officials lit up a Christmas tree covered in rose colored lights.
North Texas mourns the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Testimony begins today in the murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer, Aaron Dean, who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Odell Beckham Jr. visiting the Cowboys at the Star in Frisco today.
Pink was Athena Strand's favorite color. Now the community is lit up in pink in memory of her.
Pink was Athena Strand's favorite color. Now the community is lit up in pink in memory of her.
Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.
Athena's spirit lives on in this tight-knit community.
A rural Wise County community is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand. On Wednesday evening, she was first reported missing by her stepmother. The Wise County Sheriff's office said Athena left the house by herself. After two days of searching, her body was found last night, several miles away from her house. https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/athena-strand-wise-county-community-comes-together-to-mourn-7-year-old-girl/
Tanner L. Horner, 31, of Fort Worth, is being charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. He's currently being held in the Wise County Jail on $1.5 million bond. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/athena-strand-missing-7-year-old-girl-found-in-wise-county/
Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl who disappeared from her father's home in Wise County, law has been found dead, officials confirmed Friday evening. Police said that the contract driver of a FedEx truck abducted Athena and that she likely died within an hour based on digital evidence and on a confession.
Athena Strand, the missing 7-year-old girl from North Texas, has been found dead in rural Wise County.
On Friday evening, police searching for Strand taped off a car on CR 4599 at TX 114 in Boyd, about seven miles from her home, and ordered people nearby to move away.
Police taped off a car on CR 4599 at TX 114 in Boyd while searching for the 7-year-old.
Two vehicles were racing when one vehicle veered into another, causing it to rollover.
A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.
New details about the death of Athena Strand were revealed on Thursday after authorities released arrest warrants for her accused killer Tanner Horner.
A decades-old question was finally answered Thursday morning: Who is "The Boy in the Box?"
Juan David Perez told investigators he wanted to "clean up the streets" and "the monster would come out" as he drove along a stretch of road frequented by the women.
North Richland Hills police are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl.
Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 because he wanted to clean up the streets of his South Texas hometown.
A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.
New details about the death of Athena Strand were revealed on Thursday after authorities released arrest warrants for her accused killer Tanner Horner.
Bob 'Bobalu' Kaiser makes the miles seem like a stroll in the park – even running a marathon on the morning of his wedding, 37 years ago today.
Griner was detained by Russia in February and sentenced to nine years in prison for having vape cartridges with cannabis oil.
Runners can expect a soggy start Saturday but Sunday looks a little drier with only a 10% chance of rain.
Two vehicles were racing when one vehicle veered into another, causing it to rollover.
While you may be a pretty savvy shopper, scammers are getting more sophisticated as well, experts say.
Local school officials said it's a sign their efforts are working.
Arresting and restraining a child is not illegal in Texas, but some parents, lawmakers and child advocates say it should be.
A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.
In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the I-Team that "IV bags are not tamper proof," and they are not "tamper evident."
Griner was detained by Russia in February and sentenced to nine years in prison for having vape cartridges with cannabis oil.
The measure is likely to be one of the last significant legislative accomplishments from the Democratic-led House.
The Russian arms dealer has been released from U.S. prison in a one-for-one swap to free WNBA star Brittney Griner, a U.S. official confirmed.
There were two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box in a storage facility in West Palm Beach, a source confirmed.
Effective immediately, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all state agencies to ban the use of the TikTok on any state-issued device.
SMU Economics Professor Mike Davis said Wednesday that it's hard to measure a dollar amount, but that if there's a strike, it could impact the supply chain for consumer goods among other items.
North Texans are already busy looking for the best deals on those holiday gifts.
The price of home insurance is going up fast, and experts say it could have some serious effects.
Biden announced a plan to release 15 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's emergency supply.
Self-driving trucking company Kodiak Robotics has linked up with IKEA to start autonomous freight deliveries going from Baytown to Frisco.
Bob 'Bobalu' Kaiser makes the miles seem like a stroll in the park – even running a marathon on the morning of his wedding, 37 years ago today.
There's a new treatment for combating fentanyl overdose many first responders are using called ZIMHI, which is administered like an epipen through the thigh and provides a stronger dose of naloxone into the body.
New numbers show that COVID infections are making a holiday return, the case count in Dallas county nearly doubling in just a couple of weeks.
The season of joy can also be the season of stress as the holidays can bring on both depression and anxiety.
Over the last week, 800 patients at Cook Children's Medical Center have tested positive for the flu, and that's as many as anyone can remember.
The National Retail Federation unveiled its prediction on holiday sales for November through December.
The surge in popularity for electric vehicles is partly fueled by the roller coaster prices of gas, and trucking companies are following suit.
More help is on the way for the many small businesses in the hospitality industry still struggling to recover from COVID-19's economic impact.
Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal.
More than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project called "The Central."
Griner was detained by Russia in February and sentenced to nine years in prison for having vape cartridges with cannabis oil.
Brittney Griner's family, friends and fans are celebrating now that the WNBA star is headed back to the United States after being detained in Russia for the past nine months.
"The Rangers did a great job with constant communication and making me feel like they really wanted me here," deGrom said Thursday during his introduction in Texas.
Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Stars 4-0 Tuesday night.
TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley is the winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation.
Also coming is "When Christmas was Young," a Nashville music-themed movie, and "Must Love Christmas," about a romance novelist.
Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died at 79.
The actor and fine arts professor's death was announced Monday by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he taught film and theater classes.
The slap was the result of "a rage that had been bottled for a really long time," Smith said, but, "I had to forgive myself for being human."
The cause of death is unknown and funeral services are pending.
An intoxicated driver has been arrested after racing and hitting another vehicle, causing a rollover crash.
Tonight's low is 65. 40% chance of rain. Some might wake up to foggy skies.
Bob "Bobalu" Kaiser was injured in a bike crash in 2020, but that didn't stop him from running the marathon.
The break gives Dean's legal team plenty of time to prepare defense strategies and witnesses before next week, if they call any at all.
New details about the death of Athena Strand were revealed on Thursday after authorities released arrest warrants for her accused killer Tanner Horner.
Here's a look at the winners from the Texas Country Reporter Festival!
Candy doesn't come close to the sweetness delivered up this Halloween at several Texas Health hospitals.
Along with dozens upon dozens of phones, many little treasures have been collected and are currently awaiting their rightful owners at the State Fair of Texas' lost & found.
Uvalde students head back to school for the first time since the May 24 attack that killed 19 students and two teachers.
On May 24, 2022 nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, after a teenaged gunman barricaded himself in a 4th grade classroom and opened fire.