Athena Strand: Wise County community comes together to mourn 7-year-old girl

A rural Wise County community is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand. On Wednesday evening, she was first reported missing by her stepmother. The Wise County Sheriff's office said Athena left the house by herself. After two days of searching, her body was found last night, several miles away from her house. https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/athena-strand-wise-county-community-comes-together-to-mourn-7-year-old-girl/