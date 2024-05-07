North Texas Catholic priest arrested for indecency with a child

GARLAND – A Catholic priest is in the Garland Detention Center after police arrested him for two counts of indecency with a child.

Garland police said in a news release that they arrested 34-year-old Ricardo Reyes Mata on Monday, after they received reports of "inappropriate contact with two juvenile victims" at a residence in the city.

Reyes is a priest with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, according to Garland PD. Reyes is not listed on the diocese website, but a spokesperson for the diocese told CBS News Texas he was working at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas. An archived biography page shows he was ordained in June of 2022, and was assigned to St. Jude Parish in Allen at the time.

Garland PD says detectives are communicating with the Diocese of Dallas. The department also asks anyone with information about other potential victims to call 972-485-4840.

CBS News Texas received the following statement from the Diocese of Dallas:

The Diocese of Dallas was recently made aware of an allegation by a juvenile girl of inappropriate touching involving a priest. No inappropriate activity was reported to have occurred on diocesan property. Upon learning of the allegation last week, diocesan officials immediately filed a report with Child Protective Services and law enforcement. The priest was immediately removed from all public ministry when the Diocese of Dallas learned of the allegation. "We are grateful for law enforcement's thorough response," said Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. "Let us come together in prayer, respecting the dignity of all involved, seeking strength and guidance from our faith during this challenging time." We take all allegations of misconduct seriously. At the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, the safety and well-being of everyone is of paramount importance. Anyone with information should call the Garland police department.

Editor's note: This post was updated to clarify that Reyes was working until his arrest at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. His previous assignment was St. Jude Parish in Allen.