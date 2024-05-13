Letter carrier robbed in Addison; USPIS offering $150,000 reward

Delivering mail is becoming more dangerous in Texas

ADDISON – Federal authorities are offering a large reward after the robbery of a North Texas letter carrier last week.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the USPS, says it will pay up to $150,000 for the arrest and conviction of two suspects in the case.

In a news release, the USPIS said the suspects robbed the letter carrier just before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6 on Spring Valley Road near Marsh Lane. There was no information about whether the victim was hurt, or what the suspects may have made off with.

The release described both suspects as young Black males who may have been teenagers.

The incident was just the latest robbery of a letter carrier in Texas; Five carriers were targeted across the state between March 15 and April 4 of this year. Three of them were in North Texas.

The USPIS is asking anyone with information about the robbery in Addison to contact investigators at (877) 876-2455.