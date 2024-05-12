What pro-Palestinian protesters are demanding from the UT System

As pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses continue, Jack dives into what protesters are asking for the University of Texas to do and how UT is responding. Both Republicans vying for an open State House seat in Fort Worth break down their differences — and there's a major one when it comes to the issue of destination resorts featuring casino gambling. And in a one-on-one with Jack, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson reacts to the voters' passage of a $1.25 billion bond and sounds off on whether now-former City Manager T.C. Broadnax should get a severance package worth more than $400,000 — even though he started a new job in Austin.

Jack Fink covers these stories and more in the latest edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: May 12).

Protesters' demands

Protests against the Israel-Hamas war have continued on college campuses across the country.

At UT campuses, demonstrators have been arrested after setting up encampments, which are against the rules. The pro-Palestinian protesters have demanded the UT System divest from companies associated with the Israeli military and publicly state there should be a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel says Hamas still holds 100 hostages after the terrorist group's deadly attack on Oct. 7.

Students at UT Dallas said they set up an encampment when it became clear the university's administrators wouldn't meet their demands.

Is it possible for the UT System to divest? The Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, spoke out this week and said it's not an option.

"We will continue to maximize our investments to ensure students have scholarships, and we can provide affordable, accessible education," Eltife said.

Meanwhile, Jewish students at UT Dallas held a news conference last week, saying they no longer feel welcome and safe on campus. They said that's because the chants by pro-Palesinian protesters are anti-Israel and antisemitic.

Similar changes have been made at UT Austin and UNT in Denton, including those that the Anti-Defamation League say call for the destruction of Israel and falsely accuse Israel of genocide.

Some universities have canceled graduation ceremonies because of security concerns, but Texas universities vowed the ceremonies would go on as planned.

Texas primary runoff battle: Texas House District 97

One of the hotly contested Republican primary runoff battles coming up May 28 is for House District 97, which has a Republican majority and includes parts of Fort Worth, Benbrook and Crowley.

CBS News Texas

The district's current representative, Craig Goldman of Fort Worth, is running for Congress. Cheryl Bean and John McQueeney, both small business owners, are in a runoff to replace him.

McQueeney is backed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Bean has been endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, among others.

In her interview with Jack, Bean discussed her top priorities, which include improving public education, providing taxpayer-funded education savings accounts or school vouchers, and securing the border. She also discussed an issue that's likely to come up during the next legislative session: changing the Texas Constitution to allow casino gambling at a limited number of destination resorts in Texas.

Watch Jack's interview with Bean below.

Jack also asked McQueeney about the idea of casino gambling at a limited number of destination resorts in Texas. This is where a major difference with Bean is emerging.

Watch Jack's interview with McQueeney below.

One-on-one with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

In a sit-down interview with Jack, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson discussed Dallas voters' overwhelming approval of the $1.25 billion bond and whether taxpayers will be paying former City Manager T.C. Broadnax a lump sum severance of $423,000.

Watch Jack's one-on-one with Johnson below:

Every week, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and watch new episodes every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on air and online.