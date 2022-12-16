Everything you need to know about the 88th Texas State Legislature
Democratic State Rep. Nicole Collier shares her legislative priorities for the 88th session.
One-on-one with Democratic State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado ahead of the 88th Texas Legislative Session.
One-on-one with the Texas Politics Project Director ahead of the 88th Texas Legislative Session.
One-on-one with Republican State Rep. Craig Goldman ahead of the 88th Texas Legislative Session.
As Texas lawmakers gavel into session Tuesday, they will have a record budget surplus: Nearly $33 billion.
Lawmaking in Texas is a fast-paced political process that is unique compared to other states. We sat down with TCU political science professor and political analyst Scott Braddock to learn the art of Texas politics.
During the opening day of the 88th Texas Legislative session Tuesday, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont said he's committed to providing homeowners with relief from rising property taxes.
President Biden responded for the first time to news that documents marked classified were discovered at office in the Penn Biden Center.
The proposal comes as the Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt remains in limbo.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change.
Texas' abortion ban is one of the nation's strictest, allowing no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
North Texas police agencies are investigating hundreds of road rage cases every month - including one Monday on Central Expressway in Dallas.
Host RuPaul Charles welcomes four teams to face off in the original fast-paced word-twisting game show.
Buc-ee's has announced it will break ground on its new travel center in Hillsboro on Jan. 24.
A new analysis of federal data shows more younger people are getting scammed these days.
While you may be a pretty savvy shopper, scammers are getting more sophisticated as well, experts say.
Local school officials said it's a sign their efforts are working.
Arresting and restraining a child is not illegal in Texas, but some parents, lawmakers and child advocates say it should be.
A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.
While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the full scope may not be clear until after Jan. 1, one company owner pointed out, with many people still out of town for the holiday.
If the forecast has you scrambling to get those last-minute tasks checked off your to-do list, you're not alone.
Deadlines have past or are quickly approaching if you're looking to deliver your package on time for Christmas.
For the first time ever in Texas, the big box store is offering drone delivery for shoppers living within a mile of several Walmart stores.
Families in the northern part of the metroplex will no longer have to drive all the way to Dallas or Fort Worth for certain pediatric specialists or in-patient hospital stays.
Beginning CPR and having quick access to an AED can save lives. Karen Schrah knows this firsthand, and her nonprofit is making sure others do too.
According the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in people in the United States and it's largely preventable.
Justice Department also ruled that the USPS may legally deliver abortion drugs in all 50 U.S. states.
The general manager of the Galleria Dallas put out a statement on Facebook to dispel the viral rumor that the mall was closing after news of the property getting new owners broke.
Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water.
The National Retail Federation unveiled its prediction on holiday sales for November through December.
The surge in popularity for electric vehicles is partly fueled by the roller coaster prices of gas, and trucking companies are following suit.
He described to "CBS Mornings" what has made him successful as a coach.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in a dominant performance, securing a second straight national title.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won't be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years.
Dallas architect Bryan Trubey has left his fingerprints on landmarks all over the country, including SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.
TCU made a Cinderella run through the College Football Playoffs, landing in the final against powerhouse Georgia. Here's what you need to know about the game.
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.
For the first time, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI'I and NCIS: LOS ANGELES unite in a special three-hour crossover event for the hit CBS Original series on Monday, Jan. 9 (8-11 P.M. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+.
The director told them they must act in the nude or the movie "would fail" and their careers would be hurt, the suit said.
A cold front Wednesday will cool down the end of the week.
The Horned Frogs returned to campus Tuesday night.
HHM Health is trying to close the gap in medical care disparity.
Undercover ATF agents purchased hundreds of glock switches in a sting operation.
Babies at Baylor Scott & White Health are rooting for TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. The tiny college football fans were born at the official hospital for the Horned Frogs, and will be chanting them on as they play at SoFi Stadium Monday evening.
What better way to ring in the new year than with a new baby? These proud parents celebrated the beginning of 2023 with a new family member!
Before he makes his way around the world, Santa first stopped by Medical City Healthcare hospitals to visit some sweet NICU babies on their first Christmas.
Here's a look at the winners from the Texas Country Reporter Festival!
Candy doesn't come close to the sweetness delivered up this Halloween at several Texas Health hospitals.