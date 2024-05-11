Texas drone shots of northern lights go viral

NORTH TEXAS – North Texas was in the path of totality for the solar eclipse in April and now just over a month later another celestial wonder is right at our doorsteps. People across North America have been able to view the northern lights including here in North Texas.

"Recently we got into storm tracking with the floods that we had here in Texas and from there evidently now we're staring at the stars," said Brett Foisie, one of the co-founders of the Drone Bros.

The Drone Bros, run by brothers Colton and Brett Foisie, specialize in aerial and real estate drone photography. Last night they captured stunning images of the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, from East and Central Texas.

"I just happened to go outside and start taking photos of the sky because I knew you probably couldn't see a lot of the rays with your eyes and it was just there and we were perfectly set," said Foisie.

Brett posted the pictures on Facebook and in minutes it went viral.

"I had a couple friends text me like you already had like 400 shares in 15 minutes I was like yea I think this is gonna be a pretty big one," said Foisie.

One post racked up more than 8,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

"That's pretty exciting a lot of people did not know they kinda just went to bed," said Foisie."I was like calling hey y'all need to go outside and look at the sky right now."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, people across the United States have been able to see the northern lights because of a series of extreme geomagnetic storms.

Foisie said you don't have to have a fancy drone or camera to capture stunning shots of it. He said even if you can't see it with the naked eye, just start aiming your camera phone in different directions and you might be surprised by what you capture.

"I would definitely get to a dark spot turn your flash off on your phone get your exposure going on and then hold your phone still," said Foisie.

He said it's a bucket list item everyone should try to see for themselves.

"You're blessed to be alive right now, I'd say that," said Foisie.