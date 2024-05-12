Widespread heavy rain, non-severe storms Sunday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Mother's Day! Keep the rain gear handy as you are out celebrating Mom today.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday for areas south of I-20, including Dallas County. Widespread 2"-3" rainfall totals are expected with isolated totals to 4".

The ground is already saturated in this area, and it won't take much for localized flooding.

We are off to a dry start but that will change over the next couple of hours. Rain and storms have already developed in Central Texas and are tracking Northeast.

The severe threat is low Sunday with localized flooding the main concern.

But we can't completely rule out an isolated strong to marginally severe storm with small hail and gusty winds.

Not only do we have a soggy day ahead, but also a cool one. Temperatures will top out near 70.

On Monday, a cold front will slide through North Texas bringing a few more showers and storms during the morning hours.

An isolated severe storm is possible in North Texas, but the higher chance of any severe storms is to the southeast in the afternoon hours.

Skies will clear Monday evening and remain that way into our Tuesday!

Most of Wednesday is looking warm and dry with our next front arriving overnight into Thursday returning rain to the area.

Have a very Happy Mother's Day!