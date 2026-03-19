Detroit-area man sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $166K from former employer

A Wyandotte, Michigan, man charged with embezzling more than $166,000 from his former employer was sentenced to two to 20 years in prison, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Jason Garza, 46, pleaded guilty in January to one count of embezzlement more than $100,000, one count of embezzlement more than $50,000 less than $100,000, one count of embezzlement more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and four counts of failure to file income taxes.

Authorities say that in 2021 and 2022, Garza worked at Montway Auto Transport in Canton Township, where he offered customers "unauthorized discounts" if they paid him directly through mobile apps. State prosecutors say Garza kept the money for himself and failed to send it to his employer.

Garza is ordered to pay full restitution to the Michigan Department of Treasury, Montway LLC and Travelers Insurance, totaling more than $500,000.

"When employees steal from their employers, they jeopardize not only the victimized businesses but also the livelihoods of their coworkers," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in January. "I am grateful for the investigative efforts of the FBI that uncovered these thefts, and for the prosecutors in my office who are committed to protecting Michigan residents, businesses and customers alike, from fraud and theft."