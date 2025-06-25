Watch CBS News
Wyandotte man accused of stealing $166K from former employer

By
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
/ CBS Detroit

A Metro Detroit man has been charged with embezzling more than $166,000 from his employer, the Michigan attorney general's office reported. 

Jason Garza, 45, of Wyandotte, was arraigned Monday in 35th District Court in Plymouth regarding money diverted from his employer, Montway Auto Transport in Canton Township. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 7. The charges are: 

  • Embezzlement of more than $100,000, a 20-year felony. 
  • Embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony. 
  • Embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000, a 5-year felony. 
  • Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. 

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in her report that during 2021 and 2022, Garza offered customers unauthorized discounts if they paid him directly through peer-to-peer payment applications. He is accused of then keeping that money for his personal use, while failing to submit that funds to Montway. 

"Employees who steal from businesses betray the trust of their employers and their colleagues," Nessel said. 

