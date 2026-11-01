Wu-Tang Clan set for halftime show at Detroit Lions' 2026 Thanksgiving game

The iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan is set to perform at halftime of the 2026 Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at Ford Field, the Lions said Sunday.

The collective, which has been celebrated as rap innovators since their 1993 debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," has released eight group albums, three of which achieved quadruple-platinum status, according to the NFL's announcement of the show. Notable songs among their vast collection of material include "C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)," "Protect Ya Neck," "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit" and "Gravel Pit."

"Our Thanksgiving Day Classic is one of the greatest traditions in sports, and Wu-Tang Clan is one of the greatest performers in music," Rich Haddad, Detroit Lions president and CEO, said in a written statement on Sunday.

The Wu-Tang Clan, which formed in New York in the early 1990s, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14.

Detroit rock artist and 12-time Grammy Award winner Jack White played at halftime of the Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers last year.

Actor and recording artist Antonio Cipriano, a Michigan native, is scheduled to perform the national anthem ahead of the NFC North matchup between Detroit and Green Bay on Nov. 26, the Lions said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.