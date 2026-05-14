Detroit Lions to host Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving in NFC North clash

The Detroit Lions will host the defending NFC North champion Chicago Bears in Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day game, the league announced Thursday.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 26 at Ford Field on CBS.

The Lions and Bears have met 20 times on Thanksgiving, and last faced off on Turkey Day in 2024, with Detroit holding on for a 23-20 win.

It marks the fifth time in the past six years that the Lions have hosted an NFC North foe on Thanksgiving. It's also the sixth time in the last 12 seasons that the Bears and Lions will meet on Thanksgiving. The Bears hold a 3-2 edge over that stretch.

Detroit is coming off a 9-8 campaign and a last-place finish in the NFC North, while Chicago went 11-6 and beat the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card game before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in the Divisional Round.

The Lions went 2-0 against the Bears last year and have won four straight in the series.

Detroit started hosting a Thanksgiving Day game in 1934 and holds a 38-45-2 record on the holiday, while the Bears are 20-16-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced a pair of other Lions games for the 2026 season. On Monday, the league announced that the Lions will face the Bills in Buffalo in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football, and on Wednesday, the NFL revealed that the Lions will host the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, in Week 10.

This is the first Bears game revealed for the upcoming season.

The rest of Detroit's and Chicago's schedules will be released Thursday night.