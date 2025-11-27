The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving. Here's the history of the tradition.

The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys are two football teams that are synonymous with Thanksgiving. Family and friends enjoying each other's company during the November holiday will likely hear about them on the television or radio during each of their respective games.

Here's why the Lions and Cowboys play every Thanksgiving, how they've historically fared in the holiday games and what to expect in each of their matchups this year.

Why do the Lions and Cowboys play every Thanksgiving?

In 1934, Detroit radio executive George A. Richards purchased the Portsmouth Spartans, moved the team to Detroit and renamed them the Lions, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

To attract fans during the team's first season in the Motor City, Richards scheduled a game on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears. He worked with NBC Radio, which had 94 stations across the U.S. broadcast the game.

The intrigue for the game at the University of Detroit Stadium was high. All 26,000 tickets were sold two weeks ahead of the matchup, with another 25,000 estimated had there been more seats available, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Bears beat the Lions 19-16. The two teams played each other again on Thanksgiving during the 1935 season, and Detroit got revenge, winning 14-2.

The Lions have played a Thanksgiving game every year since that time, except for a six-season gap from 1939 to 1944 during World War II.

When was the first Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game?

Dallas' tradition started in 1966 in a game that aired on CBS. General Manager Tex Schramm wanted more national publicity. The Cowboys played the Cleveland Browns at the Cotton Bowl in front of 80,000 people and won 26-14.

The Cowboys made the playoffs 18 out of the next 20 seasons, winning two Super Bowls during that time — in 1971 and 1977 — and rapidly gaining popularity throughout America.

Dallas has played on Thanksgiving every year since 1966, with the exceptions of 1975 and 1977, when the St. Louis Cardinals took their place.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Chauncey Golston #99, DeMarvion Overshown #13, and Carl Lawson #55 of the Dallas Cowboys eat turkey legs after an NFL football game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

When was the first Cowboys-Lions Thanksgiving game?

Detroit and Dallas have never faced each other on Thanksgiving Day. Since both teams always host games on the holiday, they will never square off against each other unless one team agrees to play away.

Who has won the most Thanksgiving games between the Lions and the Cowboys?

The Lions have the most wins, and the most losses, of any NFL team playing on Thanksgiving. They hold a 38-45-2 record, according to ESPN. They beat the Chicago Bears 23-20 on Turkey Day last year, marking the first time in eight years Detroit has won on the holiday.

The Cowboys hold a 34-22-1 record and have won their past three Thanksgiving games. They beat the New York Giants 27-20 on the holiday last year.

Who do the Lions and Cowboys play on Thanksgiving this year?

The Lions (7-4) take on the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) in an NFC North battle at 1:00 p.m. Detroit is coming off a 34-27 overtime win against the Giants. Michigan rock star Jack White is set to play during halftime at Ford Field in a show that will be executively produced by rapper Eminem and his manager, Paul Rosenberg.

Dallas (5-5-1) is coming off a thrilling 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and will host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5). Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Hip hop-turned country-music superstar and North Texas native Post Malone will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during halftime.

The attached video first aired on Nov. 17, 2025.