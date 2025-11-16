Jack White to perform to perform at halftime of Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game

Detroit rock artist and 12-time Grammy Award winner Jack White will perform at halftime of the Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, the Lions announced on Sunday.

White, 50, is known for his innovative guitar work in both his solo career and with the groups The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather and The White Stripes. The latter group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month.

He performed several times in Michigan last year, including at the reopening of Michigan Central Station in Detroit, St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit and The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor.

The Lions announced on Thursday that Detroit rapper and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, will serve as executive producers and provide guidance on talent selection and other elements of the Thanksgiving halftime show through 2027. The team will also work with Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce the performances.

Six-time Grammy-nominated artist Shaboozey performed at halftime of Detroit's Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears last year.

Gospel singer CeCe Winans, also a Detroit native, will perform the national anthem before the NFC North battle between the Lions and Packers on Nov. 27. Winans is a 17-time Grammy Award winner and an inductee of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Lions said.

Kickoff is set for noon.

