Wrong-way fatal crash on I-696 results in sentence of at least 30 years in prison

A man charged in the aftermath of a 2023 fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 696 in Roseville, Michigan, was sentenced to a lengthy prison term, the Macomb County Prosecutor's office said.

Stephano Ramon Nabors, 42, was sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court to serve 30 to 50 years in prison, prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. Nabors could have faced up to life in prison on the most serious charge.

Nabors was convicted in August after a three-day jury trial on the following charges: of second-degree murder, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, and fleeing and eluding police.

"This conviction for second-degree murder sends a clear message: those who endanger our community by running from police and causing deadly consequences will be held fully responsible," Lucido said.

The prosecutor has called on Michigan lawmakers to create stronger legislation addressing the public safety threat resulting from drivers who refuse to stop for law enforcement. His office also announced in June they will no longer offer reduced charge pleas in response to fleeing and eluding incidents.

"Every time someone runs, they roll the dice with innocent lives. I want to end that gamble," Lucido said

The circumstances that led to these charges happened on May 5, 2023, on I-696 near Couzens Road. Authorities said Nabors was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-696 when he collided with another vehicle and caused it to roll over.

Then after Michigan State Police came onto the interstate near Groesbeck Highway to investigate, Nabors almost struck the patrol car head on, prosecutors said.

He continued to flee eastbound, crashing head-on with yet another vehicle near Gratiot Avenue, authorities said. The driver of that vehicle, a 62-year-old from Harper Woods, was pronounced dead at the scene.