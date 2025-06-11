Macomb County announces stricter prosecution on fleeing and eluding charges

The Macomb County Prosecutor's office has announced a policy of no longer offering reduced charge pleas in response to fleeing and eluding incidents in its southeast Michigan jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido dubbed his policy, "Run from the law, walk to a cell!" and called upon state lawmakers to more effectively address a surge in accidents caused by suspects who tried to evade police.

"Every time a driver flees, they gamble with innocent lives. This new policy is our commitment to ending that gamble," Lucido said.

He cited a noticeable increase in such incidents during the past several years, including ones that resulted in serious injury or fatal crashes.

The following data shows the number of Macomb County cases that included a fleeing and eluding charge:

Year – Total cases

2025 thru May 31 - 139

2024 - 403

2023 - 401

2022 - 363

2021 - 352

2020 - 229

2019 - 226

Specific examples Lucido cited included May 24, when a woman lost her life as her vehicle was struck by a driver fleeing Warren police; and May 7, when a 17-year-old fleeing police after an alleged robbery collided with a sheriff's patrol car.

Fleeing and eluding is a felony offense in Michigan, carrying potential penalties of two to 15 years imprisonment and fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. However, Lucido highlighted a flaw in the current law in that there is not mandatory jail time.

"For the people of Michigan, the consequences of fleeing and eluding must be statutorily enhanced," he said.

In support of this goal, Lucido is making arrangements to meet this month with selected Macomb County legislators. The intention of those meetings is to foster bipartisan support on solutions aimed at increasing safety.