Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-696 in Roseville

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver from Harper Woods was killed after being struck head-on by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-696 in Macomb County.

The Chevy SUV that was struck by a Jeep Liberty in a wrong-way crash on I-696 in Roseville. Michigan State Police

The incident happened at about 3:35 a.m. on Friday, May 5, on I-696 near Grosebeck in Roseville.

State police say they received calls about a Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-696 near Coolidge Highway.

Troopers found the Jeep at Dequindre Road and drove eastbound on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes to try and stop the wrong-way driver.

Jeep Liberty that was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on I-696 in Roseville. Michigan State Police

Shortly after, the Jeep struck a Chevy SUV head-on in the left lane.

The victim, a 62-year-old driver from Harper Woods, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP says the driver and passenger of the Jeep sustained minor injuries. The driver was treated for a broken toe.

Authorities suspected the two of being intoxicated, and a blood draw was taken from the driver.

In addition, the driver is believed to have a suspended license.

The victim's family has been notified.

MSP is continuing to investigate the situation.

"We are continuing to see drivers making poor driving decisions that are resulting in serious injuries or death in traffic crashes," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We asking people to drive responsibly. Slow down, don't drive impaired or distracted. It really is that simple."