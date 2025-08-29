Man found guilty in 2023 fatal wrong-way crash on I-696 in Roseville

A man charged in a 2023 fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 696 in Roseville, Michigan, has been found guilty, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Stephano Ramon Nabors, 42, was convicted on Thursday of second-degree murder, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, and fleeing and eluding police.

Nabors remains in jail pending his sentencing hearing on Oct. 7. He faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Prosecutors say on May 5, 2023, Nabors was driving east in the westbound lanes on the freeway when he collided with a vehicle near Couzens Road, causing it to rollover. According to the prosecutor's office, Nabors almost hit a Michigan State Police vehicle head-on as troopers entered the freeway near Groesbeck to investigate the crash. Authorities say Nabors took off, and the troopers followed him before he crashed into another vehicle near Gratiot Avenue, killing the driver.

The 62-year-old victim from Harper Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police suspected Nabors was intoxicated.

"Another jury verdict! Another message to offenders! Another message to legislators! This defendant's reckless decision to get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence of alcohol was his first mistake," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release. "But his decisions to not stop when he hit the first car, or when he nearly hit the police car, or when he chose to flee and evade the police by refusing to stop ultimately resulted in a tragic and senseless loss of life to an innocent driver. Our office tirelessly pursues justice for the families who have to live with these unnecessary, tragic events."