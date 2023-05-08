UPDATE: 40-year-old man arraigned in fatal wrong-way crash on I-696 in Roseville

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man has been arraigned in connection to a wrong-way crash on I-696 in Roseville on Friday that left one person dead, state police announced.

The Chevy SUV that was struck by a Jeep Liberty in a wrong-way crash on I-696 in Roseville. Michigan State Police

Stephano Ramon Nabors was arraigned on Monday, May 8, on the charges of second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, driving with license suspended/revoked/denied causing death and first-degree fleeing and eluding.

The crash happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, May 5, on I-696 in Roseville.

Police responded to calls of a Jeep Liberty driving eastbound in westbound lanes on I-696 near Coolidge Highway. They found the vehicle at Dequindre Road and drove eastbound on the right shoulder in an attempt to get the driver's attention and stop the vehicle.

Jeep Liberty involved in wrong-way crash on I-696 in Roseville. Michigan State Police

Shortly after this attempt, the Jeep struck a Chevy SUV head-on. The 62-year-old driver from Harper Woods, in the Chevy SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect driver, Nabors, was treated for a broken toe. Authorities suspected the individuals in the Jeep to be intoxicated and a blood draw was taken from Nabors. In addition, Nabors was driving with a suspended license.

Nabors was given a $1 million cash bond. State police say the case pends further investigation and court proceedings.