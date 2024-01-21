Ice, snow moving through Southeast Michigan on Monday

(CBS DETROIT) - The wintry weather is about to grip lower Michigan. This winter weather arrives later today and lasts through the day tomorrow.

Let's start by saying this forecast is all temperature-based. The temperatures decide what type of precipitation we receive. Temperatures today will rise through the entire day.

We are sitting in the teens this morning with our temperatures and will see the thermometer rising to the lower 30s by late evening.

Around lunchtime expect snow showers. Snow will be scattered throughout the afternoon and early evening. As temperatures warm up enough this evening, we will see a switch from snow to sleet and freezing rain.

The sleet and freezing rain threat will actually grow in intensity overnight into tomorrow morning's commute.

Tomorrow late morning will then bring us a change from the frozen precipitation to rain. Anywhere north of M-59, this will primarily be a snow event where we will see the highest snowfall accumulations.

Speaking of accumulations, here's the breakdown:

Ice accumulations will be highest south of I-696. Right now 0.01" to 0.25" looks likely.

The main hazards with this amount of ice accumulation in the forecast will be power outages, ice on your car and slick roads.

Snowfall accumulations will be greatest north of I-69; even then, only 2" to 4" will be possible.

Motorists should expect some icing on the roads starting late tonight and definitely tomorrow, which could slow down your commutes. We will be covering your NEXT Drive for you, so you can be prepared.

Tuesday commute

On the bright side, we're expecting to see high temperatures above 40 degrees for the end of the week. However, it comes with more rain.

High temps

Your NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this storm system and update you with the latest information. For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.