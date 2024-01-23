Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast January 23, 2024 (Today)

The wintry mix changes over to rain as temperatures continue to warm. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter explains what type of precipitation we can expect in the upcoming days. www.cbsdetroit.com/weather
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.