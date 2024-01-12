Michigan State Police provide preparedness tips ahead of winter storm

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) provided tips for residents to prepare for blizzard-like conditions across much of the state starting Friday.

Police are warning of dangerous driving conditions and power outages.

MSP winter preparedness tips:

Have a 72-hour emergency supply kit that includes items like a three-day supply of food and water, a battery-powered or hand-crank weather radio, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries, and emergency contact information.

A Winter Storm Watch means a winter storm is possible in your area; a Winter Storm Warning means a winter storm is occurring or will soon occur in your area.

Have a safe alternative heat source and supply of fuel in the event of a power outage.

Tune in to the radio and TV for weather reports and emergency information.

Stay inside during winter storms. If you have to go outside, wear several layers of lightweight clothing, a hat, and gloves to prevent loss of body heat. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs.

For those requiring oxygen, ensure you have a backup power source in case of long-term power outages.

Police said avoiding travel is advised, but if you have to go out here are tips to stay safe:

Check the weather before going somewhere. If the weather forecast looks dangerous, reschedule, or postpone the trip, if possible.

Do get close to snowplows. Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.

Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer's recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.

Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full. Check the condition of all wiper blades and replace them when necessary.

Wash your vehicle for better visibility to other drivers. Remove ice and snow from all lights, windows, and license plates before driving.

Periodically check all lights and replace them when needed.

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food, and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.

Visit www.michigan.gov/miready for additional information.