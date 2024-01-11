NEXT Weather Alert Day: Large winter storm arrives in southeast Michigan Friday afternoon

(CBS DETROIT) - A winter storm is moving towards Michigan.

Michiganders can expect to see the snowy conditions beginning on Friday.

The low-pressure system is reminiscent of the system that moved through earlier in the week, consisting of a rain/snow mix and windy conditions. This particular system will be tracking across southeast Michigan, causing some uncertainty about the line between rain and snow, and therefore, snow totals could be affected.

Dry air will be in place over southeast Michigan on Friday morning. Precipitation will begin to fall in the early afternoon hours. The precipitation type should begin as wet, heavy snow with the most intensity (about 1 inch of snow per hour possible). The snow should change to rain by 8 p.m. Lighter snowfall will continue after midnight Saturday. The system will move out around daybreak on Saturday. Lake effect snow showers will persist through the rest of Saturday and Sunday.

Snow begins Friday afternoon and changes to rain late in the evening before changing back to snow Saturday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures on Friday will also play a role in the precipitation type we expect. If snow changes to rain earlier than 8 p.m., our snow totals could also be hampered. Currently, snow totals between Friday afternoon through Saturday will be less towards the furthest southeast corner of Michigan (1 inch and up to 4 inches). However, up to 8 inches of snowfall will be possible in areas north of I-96/I-696 and west of US-23 in our viewing area. Additional snowfall accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible from lake effect snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast snow totals as of Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Wind will be another component of this system. Winds on Friday are expected to come out of the east, gusting between 30 to 40 miles per hour in the afternoon. By Friday evening, winds will shift to the south-southwest, sustained at 30 to 40 miles per hour, gusting up to 55 miles per hour. On Saturday, wind gusts will be out of the west, helping produce lake-effect snow. These winds will be sustained around 30 to 40 miles per hour and gusting to 50 miles per hour or more. These winds could produce blowing snow, low visibility, and power outages.

Between the possible high snowfall amounts, gusty winds, and low visibility, winter storm watches are in effect for Livingston, Lapeer, Oakland, Washtenaw, St. Clair and Sanilac Counties from 10 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Because of all these factors, the NEXT Weather Team is making Friday a NEXT Weather Alert Day. When we have an alert day, this means we increase our weather staffing, weather coverage, and digital information and get our NEXT Tracker vehicle on the road to feed back raw weather data, including road surface temperatures. We only declare an Alert Day when the weather has the potential to be impactful to your daily life on a larger scale than a normal winter event might bring.

Lastly, as this low-pressure system moves out of Michigan, arctic air will filter in. Temperatures on Friday and Friday evening will reach above freezing, but temps will drop through the day on Saturday, reaching into the mid-twenties by late afternoon. Wind chills will fall into the low teens by that time but will continue to drop Saturday night. Temperatures on Sunday morning will begin in the low teens as wind chills will be below zero and struggle to make it above zero by Sunday afternoon. Expect temperatures to reach highs in the teens for the first half of the week. Lows will remain in the single digits through mid-week.

Your NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this storm system and update you with the latest information.