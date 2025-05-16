Whitmer requests major disaster declaration after northern Michigan ice storm

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has submitted the formal request to seek federal assistance on behalf of those impacted by the Northern Michigan ice storm of March 28-30.

"The ice storms in March hit Northern Michigan hard, and we need a major disaster declaration from the federal government to help families, small businesses, and communities recover and rebuild," Whitmer said in her announcement Friday.

Specific requests include direct help for homeowners and renters in the area, and reimbursements to local governments, tribal agencies and eligible non-profit groups for their repair and cleanup costs.

The request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will make a recommendation to President Trump on whether a disaster declaration is warranted. Surveys by state officials and FEMA representatives to collect information and data for preliminary assessments that took place April 22-May 2.

The ice storm damage was caused by accumulations of up to 1.5 inches of ice across a large section of Northern Michigan. The storms knocked down power lines, blocked roads, and damaged homes and businesses across the northern lower and upper peninsulas. The State of Michigan quickly granted an emergency declaration that directed state resources to the response.

"After the storm, I'm proud of the way that Michiganders came together, like we always do. I'm grateful to the first responders, the line workers, and the countless kind-hearted neighbors who went the extra mile to help those in need. Now, we need to get resources out the door and into people's pockets as fast as possible," Whitmer said. "I already brought this up in my meeting with the President, and I hope he approves our request."

"The response and recovery from this event required tremendous cooperation and support from locals, the state, volunteer agencies, and private industry," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

Whitmer also asked for an Emergency Declaration after meeting with President Trump, which would authorize up to $5 million in immediate public assistance to support emergency efforts, including debris management needs.