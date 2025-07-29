What's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan for the August 2025 election?
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 5, with mayoral primary elections will be contested in cities like Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Hamtramck, Pontiac and Taylor.
City council and commission elections, as well as municipal and school district proposals, will appear on ballots across the area.
Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan.
Genesee County August 2025 election
- Burton City Council
- Flint City Council
- Grand Blanc Township Parks and Recreation Millage
Lenawee County August 2025 election
- Addison Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal
Livingston County August 2025 election
- Unadilla Township Dust Control and Road Improvement Millage Proposal
- Unadilla Township Fire Millage Proposal
- Unadilla Township Police Millage Proposal
Macomb County August 2025 election
- Armada Area Schools Bond Proposal
- Clinton Township Police Department Millage Renewal Proposal
- Fitzgerald Public Schools Building and Site Bond Proposal
- Fitzgerald Public Schools Replacement Building and Site Sinking Fund Tax Proposal
- New Baltimore Mayor
- Ray Township Fire and Rescue Operations Millage Renewal
- Ray Township Fire and Rescue Equipment and Truck Replacement Millage Renewal
- Sterling Heights City Council
Monroe County August 2025 election
- Milan City Library Board Director
- Milan City Mayor
- Monroe County Commissioner Second District
Oakland County August 2025 election
- Novi Public Safety Facilities Bond Proposal
- Oakland Charter Township Library Millage Proposal
- Oakland Charter Township Library Millage Renewal Proposal
- Pontiac City Council
- Pontiac Library Board Member
- Pontiac Mayor
- Southfield Mayor
St. Clair County August 2025 election
- Marysville Public Schools School Improvement Bond Proposal
Washtenaw County August 2025 election
- Ann Arbor City Charter
- Ann Arbor District Library Building
- Dexter City Proposal
- Ypsilanti Township Park Commissioner
- Ypsilanti Township Fire Protection Proposal
- Ypsilanti Township Police Services Proposal
- Ypsilanti Township Solid Waste, Recycling Proposal
- Ypsilanti Township Recreation, Bike Path Operations Fund
Wayne County August 2025 election
- Deaborn Heights Mayor
- Detroit City Council
- Detroit Mayor
- Hamtramck City Council
- Hamtramck Mayor
- Livonia City Council
- Livonia Municipal Facilities Proposal
- Northville Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal
- Plymouth City Commission
- Romulus Community Schools Building and Site Bond Proposal
- Taylor City Council
- Taylor Treasurer
- Taylor Mayor
- Westland City Council
Sample ballot for the August 2025 election
You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.
Michiganders can also find their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center. Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host more than one precinct).
When is the last day to register to vote in Michigan?
Michigan offers same-day voter registration, which allows you to register on Election Day at your local clerk's office on Aug. 5, 2025.
The deadline to register by mail or online has now passed, but you can register to vote in person at your clerk's office within 14 days of an election and on Election Day. You will need to provide proof of residency documentation.
You can check your voter registration status online.
How late are Michigan polls open?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.