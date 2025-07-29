What's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan for the August 2025 election?

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 5, with mayoral primary elections will be contested in cities like Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Hamtramck, Pontiac and Taylor.

City council and commission elections, as well as municipal and school district proposals, will appear on ballots across the area.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan.

Genesee County August 2025 election

Burton City Council

Flint City Council

Grand Blanc Township Parks and Recreation Millage

Lenawee County August 2025 election

Addison Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Livingston County August 2025 election

Unadilla Township Dust Control and Road Improvement Millage Proposal

Unadilla Township Fire Millage Proposal

Unadilla Township Police Millage Proposal

Macomb County August 2025 election

Armada Area Schools Bond Proposal

Clinton Township Police Department Millage Renewal Proposal

Fitzgerald Public Schools Building and Site Bond Proposal

Fitzgerald Public Schools Replacement Building and Site Sinking Fund Tax Proposal

New Baltimore Mayor

Ray Township Fire and Rescue Operations Millage Renewal

Ray Township Fire and Rescue Equipment and Truck Replacement Millage Renewal

Sterling Heights City Council

Monroe County August 2025 election

Milan City Library Board Director

Milan City Mayor

Monroe County Commissioner Second District

Oakland County August 2025 election

Novi Public Safety Facilities Bond Proposal

Oakland Charter Township Library Millage Proposal

Oakland Charter Township Library Millage Renewal Proposal

Pontiac City Council

Pontiac Library Board Member

Pontiac Mayor

Southfield Mayor

St. Clair County August 2025 election

Marysville Public Schools School Improvement Bond Proposal

Washtenaw County August 2025 election

Ann Arbor City Charter

Ann Arbor District Library Building

Dexter City Proposal

Ypsilanti Township Park Commissioner

Ypsilanti Township Fire Protection Proposal

Ypsilanti Township Police Services Proposal

Ypsilanti Township Solid Waste, Recycling Proposal

Ypsilanti Township Recreation, Bike Path Operations Fund

Wayne County August 2025 election

Deaborn Heights Mayor

Detroit City Council

Detroit Mayor

Hamtramck City Council

Hamtramck Mayor

Livonia City Council

Livonia Municipal Facilities Proposal

Northville Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Plymouth City Commission

Romulus Community Schools Building and Site Bond Proposal

Taylor City Council

Taylor Treasurer

Taylor Mayor

Westland City Council

Sample ballot for the August 2025 election

You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Michiganders can also find their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center. Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host more than one precinct).

When is the last day to register to vote in Michigan?

Michigan offers same-day voter registration, which allows you to register on Election Day at your local clerk's office on Aug. 5, 2025.

The deadline to register by mail or online has now passed, but you can register to vote in person at your clerk's office within 14 days of an election and on Election Day. You will need to provide proof of residency documentation.

You can check your voter registration status online.

How late are Michigan polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.