What is corn sweat, and why is it making Michigan hotter this week?

By Ahmad Bajjey

Heat ahead again this week
Corn sweat is a very real phenomenon, and the Midwest has to deal with the excess heat during the late-summer days because of it.

Corn sweat is exactly what it sounds like: moisture given off by corn.

With large swaths of corn fields in the Midwest and even into Michigan, the amount of moisture in the air increases on hotter days.

Corn cools itself through a process called evapotranspiration, where moisture is released into the air directly as water vapor. The equivalent moisture is equal to almost 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water for every acre every day!

Dewpoints can jump into the 70-degree range anytime we get a good round of heat. 

Having an abundance of corn near its peak can give it an added boost.

On a hot day like this week, on Thursday, you can even feel the difference yourself. If you stand near a corn field, you'll feel the excess warmth and moisture content.

Ahmad Bajjey

Ahmad Bajjey is a Chief Meteorologist at CBS News Detroit. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

