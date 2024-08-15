West Nile virus found in Oakland County birds, mosquitoes

(CBS DETROIT) - The West Nile virus has been found in several birds and a mosquito pool in Oakland County, said health officials Thursday.

The Oakland County Health Division says WNV was detected in three birds and the county's mosquito pool in 2024. No confirmed human cases have been reported in the county this year.

WNV is a mosquito-borne virus. Mosquitoes become infected by the virus by biting an infected bird. An infected mosquito can spread the virus to a human through a bite.

"These test results mean that West Nile Virus is present in Oakland County and the best way to prevent getting diseases spread by mosquitoes is to avoid being bitten," said Leigh-Anne Stafford, Oakland County's director of Health & Human Services, in a statement. "As we enjoy outdoor events in summer and fall, it's important to protect ourselves against mosquito bites."

WNV has been found in several dozen mosquito pools and wild birds across the state, as well as in one human. The human case was detected in a Livingston County man who contracted the virus outside of Michigan and became sick in June.

Michigan's first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in 2024 was recently found in a domestic horse in Van Buren County. Like WNV, EEE is a mosquito-borne illness. It cannot be passed by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact. There have not been any additional cases of EEE in animals or humans reported this year.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Most people who are infected with WNV do not experience any symptoms or have a mild illness that could include a fever, headache and body aches. However, in some people, WNV can cause serious disease-causing inflammation and swelling of the brain.

People over 50 are more likely to develop serious or life-threatening symptoms of WNV.

How you can protect yourself against mosquito-borne viruses

The Oakland County Health Division recommends the following tips to protect you and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses like WNV.

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellent. All EPA-registered insect repellents are evaluated for safety and effectiveness and will contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Repellents containing a higher percentage of the active ingredient typically provide longer-lasting protection. Always follow the product label instructions.

Be careful using repellent on the hands of children, as it may irritate the eyes and mouth.

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water around your home.

Turn over any type of container that can collect water. Once a week, empty out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and trash containers.

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.

Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated, such as retention ponds or drainage ditches, with a mosquito larvicide. Mosquito larvicide is easy to use and can be purchased at most home improvement stores.

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Maintain window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of buildings. Do not prop open doors.