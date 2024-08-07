Michigan's first 2024 case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in domestic horse

Harris and Walz to campaign in Michigan, Vance visiting Shelby Township and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in 2024 was found in a domestic horse in Van Buren County.

The mosquito-borne illness was found in a Standardbred filly. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the horse was unvaccinated against EEE.

"While this is the first case of EEE detected this season, other mosquito-borne diseases have been discovered throughout Michigan, including one human case of West Nile virus," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. "These detections clearly indicate disease is circulating in the state's mosquito population, making it crucial to protect animals and people against these insects. Preventing mosquito bites will prevent mosquito-borne diseases."

Like other mosquito-borne illnesses, EEE cannot be passed by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact.

"It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a statement. "We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitoes are present if possible, and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites. EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill."

While there have not been any additional cases of EEE in animals or humans in 2024, the West Nile virus has been found in 48 mosquito pools, 12 wild birds and one human. The human case was detected in a Livingston County man who contracted the disease outside of the state and became sick in June.

How you can protect animals from mosquito-borne illnesses

Talk to a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against EEE, WNV, and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Eliminate standing water—i.e., fill in puddles, repair eaves, and change the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.

Place livestock in a barn under fans (as mosquitoes are not strong flyers) and pets inside the home during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.

Use an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species.

Contact a veterinarian if an animal shows signs of illness. If a Michigan animal is suspected of having EEE or WNV, funding is available under an arbovirus grant to cover these testing costs.

How you can protect yourself against mosquito-borne diseases

MDARD recommends the following tips to protect you and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses like EEE.

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer's directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, and other water-holding containers where mosquitoes can lay eggs.