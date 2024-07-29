Michigan's first West Nile Virus human case in 2024 detected in Livingston County

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the state's first West Nile Virus human case in 2024 was detected in Livingston County.

MDHHS officials say the individual contracted the virus out of state but lives in Michigan. The individual became sick in June.

This comes as the virus was detected in mosquitoes in Macomb County. Officials say it was detected in two samplings of mosquitoes collected in the county.

Mosquitoes can become infected after biting infected birds and then transmitting the virus to humans. When humans get the virus, many don't have symptoms, while some experience mild sickness such as body aches, fever, and headache. The virus can also cause meningitis, encephalitis, or even death.

MDHHS offered the following tips to prevent the spread of the virus:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitos outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs.