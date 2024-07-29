West Nile Virus detected in Macomb County mosquitoes

(CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Health Department is reminding residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites after West Nile Virus was recently detected in mosquitoes.

The virus was detected in two samplings of mosquitoes that were collected in Macomb County.

"This discovery by our surveillance team is important because it lets us know that this season's mosquitoes are now carrying the virus – which could spread to humans," said Andrew Cox, director/health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services. "We encourage everyone to take steps to prevent mosquito bites to the greatest extent possible."

Mosquitoes can become infected with West Nile Virus after biting infected birds. An infected mosquito can then transmit the virus to humans. When humans get West Nile Virus, many don't have symptoms, while some experience mild sickness such as body aches, fever, and headache.

Some people can develop more serious symptoms, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).

People over the age of 50, individuals with certain medical conditions, like diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, or hypertension, and people who have received an organ transplant are at a higher risk of developing serious symptoms if they become infected with the virus.

Health officials are reminding residents to take measures to help prevent mosquito bites. People should wear insect repellent that contains DEET or picaridin on clothing and exposed skin. For a more natural repellent, the CDC also recommends the use of lemon eucalyptus oil.

Residents should also limit outdoor activities and/or wear long sleeves and pants from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Areas where there is standing water, such as buckets, flowerpots, barrels, and children's pools, should be kept empty when they aren't being used to keep mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Water in pet dishes and bird baths should also be changed regularly, and gutters should be kept free of standing water to prevent this. People should also ensure that windows and screens do not have any damage, allowing mosquitoes to enter the home.