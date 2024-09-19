Genesee County confirms third human case of West Nile virus

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey to visit Michigan, RFK Jr. to stay on ballot and more top stories

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey to visit Michigan, RFK Jr. to stay on ballot and more top stories

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey to visit Michigan, RFK Jr. to stay on ballot and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Health officials in a Southeast Michigan county are alerting residents to be cautious about mosquito bites after they confirmed a third human case of West Nile virus.

The cases were spread across different areas of the county, according to a release from the Genesee County Health Department.

This comes as the rise in cases of West Nile virus cases and eastern equine encephalitis, also called EEE, are being seen across the country.

West Nile virus has also been confirmed in a person in Livingston County and in a dead bird found in Detroit. It has also been detected in Macomb County mosquitoes and birds and mosquitoes in Oakland County.

As of Sept. 13, the state of Michigan reports that 14 residents have tested positive for West Nile virus, and two have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

A 41-year-old New Hampshire man died last month after testing positive for EEE, and another man in New Hampshire was hospitalized after testing positive for three mosquito-borne viruses.

Symptoms of mosquito-borne viruses can range from mild symptoms, like headaches, body aches, and fevers, to more severe complications, including swelling of the brain.

People are encouraged to avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outside, emptying water from buckets, unused kiddie pools and tires, and maintaining window and door screens in proper condition.

Residents can find the latest updates regarding cases of mosquito-borne illnesses throughout Michigan on the state's website.