West Nile virus detected in dead bird found in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A dead falcon found in Detroit tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials announced.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Detroit Health Department of this detection after the dead bird was found near 7 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway.

No cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in humans in Detroit or Wayne County this year, but it has been detected in a person in Livingston County.

Residents are encouraged to avoid mosquito bites to help prevent the spread of West Nile virus.

Mosquito bites can be avoided by wearing long sleeves and long pants while outside, avoiding going outside when mosquitos are more active, wearing insect repellent, emptying standing water from buckets, bird baths and other areas, and ensuring doors and screens are secured to keep mosquitos from getting inside.

West Nile virus symptoms can range from mild to severe and include a fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and a rash on the chest, stomach or back.

Anyone who believes they might have West Nile virus is encouraged to contact their health care provider.

This year, the virus has also been detected in mosquitoes in Macomb County and in birds and mosquitoes in Oakland County. Oakland County health officials warned residents of the virus, especially as the mosquito season is getting longer due to warmer temperatures.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the health official who was the face of the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, told CBS News that he was hospitalized with West Nile virus after he experienced a fever, chills and severe fatigue.