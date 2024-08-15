Oakland County warns of West Nile virus as summer season reaches peak

(CBS DETROIT) - It's nearly one month until the start of the fall season, and in Oakland County, the health office says to be careful as West Nile virus looms in mosquitoes.

"The West Nile virus mosquito is most active at dusk and dawn, so these are the times we're asking people to take the most precaution," said Oakland County Public Health Chief Mark Hansell.

Oakland County health leaders say three birds and the county's first mosquito pool this year have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The summer season is right on schedule for a rise in cases, as experts say the virus is promoted by heat.

"They do need water to breed, so anything you can do to prevent standing water on your property whether it is cleaning out your bird baths on your property," Hansell said.

In some cases, the virus can turn deadly, mainly for older adults. But as back-to-school approaches, there is a chance for transmission into kids.

"You have nighttime band practices or athletic activities outdoors, and people want to be outside, but it also increases their chance of fall transmission of these viruses," said Edward Walker, professor of Entomology at Michigan State University.

Humans can't transmit the virus to each other; it's only transmitted by mosquito bites. Homeowners are advised to secure openings in their homes to prevent the bugs from entering.

"We've seen mosquito biting as late as Halloween night," Walker said.

Experts say as mosquito season has drawn out, more virus transmission has been promoted. According to Hansell, animals aside from birds are vulnerable.

"You know we have cases where dogs have gotten West Nile. There's often testing in deer populations for West Nile virus," Hasell said.

Wearing mosquito repellants is the best way to avoid infection. Statewide, communities are working to test mosquitoes for the virus and prevent its spread.

"I call them mosquito management programs because they are not just spray trucks, but they do a variety of approaches to try to integrate population management of mosquitoes," Walker said.

The CDC says nearly 80% of people infected with West Nile virus don't develop any symptoms. Some have a minor fever and/or sickness, while those over the age of 50 could have a more severe reaction.