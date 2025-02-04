Investigators search West Bloomfield Township home where fire killed three children

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Investigators arrived back on the scene near Pembury Lane in West Bloomfield Township on Tuesday to execute a search warrant at the home where a tragic fire took place on Sunday evening that killed three children.

"To say that this fire could be prevented, every fire could be prevented. We're still not exactly sure how the fire started," said West Bloomfield Fire Marshal Byron Turnquist.

Police and fire investigators scoured the home, searching for any evidence to figure out what led to the deadly fire.

"We're continuing to document, we're examining doors and windows and trying to get answers to those questions," Turnquist said.

Authorities say when emergency crews arrived at the scene on Sunday, flames filled the home with intense heavy smoke.

The kids were trapped inside and unable to escape. Investigators also confirmed there were no working smoke alarms and the children's parents were not home at the time of the fire.

"The parents have been cooperating with us. Obviously, they're devastated. At this point in time, we do not look at them as being a suspect. We're just trying to clarify the circumstances at this point," said West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young.

The search warrant could indicate a criminal investigation is underway, but officials tell CBS News Detroit that it's standard protocol when a serious incident like this happens.

"Given the severity of the fire, the severity of what happened, we're making sure that we're dotting the I's, crossing the T's, and making sure that we, to the greatest extent we can, understand the circumstances behind this," said Young.

"We don't want to miss anything and have the outcome of this investigation jeopardized because we didn't do something," Turnquist said.

Any findings of this investigation will be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.