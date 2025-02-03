Three youths dead as a result of injuries during West Bloomfield house fire

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Three youths died as a result of a fire Sunday night in a West Bloomfield home.

The victims were a 16-year-old female, a 15-year-old male and a 12-year-old male, according to a report filed by West Bloomfield Fire Marshal Byron Turnquist reported.

The fire at a home in the 5500 block of Pembury Lane was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. According to the 911 call to West Bloomfield Communications Center, the residents of the home were unable to get out.

Firefighter-paramedics from all six West Bloomfield fire stations, along with police, responded to the scene, the report said. Bloomfield Township Fire Department also assisted on scene.

The first responders forced open the front door.

Once inside, the firefighter-paramedics found three people and took them to nearby hospitals. But "all three succumbed to their injuries," the report said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The West Bloomfield Fire Department recommends residents install smoke alarms on every floor of a house, test smoke alarms monthly and replace smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old. In addition, families should discuss and practice an escape plan should there be a fire.