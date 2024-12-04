Wayne County road crews stock up on salt ahead of snowfall

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As we brace for high winds, snow, and frigid temperatures on Wednesday, road crews across Metro Detroit are doing their part to monitor the roadways.

In Wayne County, the Department of Public Services has a new salt dome available for road crews in Plymouth Township.

CBS Detroit

The dome was built during the summer. Before it was constructed, crews would have to drive to Livonia to pick up salt and then return to the area to lay it on the roads.

On Wednesday, crews dropped off the salt to the new dome throughout the day to keep the supply up before tackling the snowy roads.

"In total, we cover about 4,500 lane miles," said Wayne County Public Services deputy director Scott Cabauatan.

Cabauatan says his team is ready to hit the ground running.

With dozens of employees and a fleet of more than 100 trucks, roads will be prepped and maintained. Wayne County's top priority is to focus on high-speed roads and expressways first.

"We're looking at those roads that are high speed roads and freeways and the more frequently traveled roadways and side streets. We will plow the neighborhoods if we get 6 inches or more of snow in the townships. Neighborhood roads in cities are the responsibility of the municipality of the cities," Cabauatan said.

CBS Detroit

Cabauatan says the county uses a mixture of rock salt and liquid brine to create a better grip for vehicles on the roadways.

"We use that brine to pre-wet the salt so as it's coming out of the back of the truck, it wets the salt down. That activates the salt, makes it work a little quicker as soon as it hits the road," said Cabauatan.

Right now, crews are on standby monitoring weather conditions. Once the snow begins to fall, these trucks will be out.

"Once we see that the snow is coming, then we'll start doing some pre-salting, looking at bridge decks, some of those areas that get a little bit icy and slick early on. Slow down, you know. Take it slow when in the snow," Cabauatan said.

Cabauatan also wants to remind drivers to keep their distance from the snow plows they see on the road.

This year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a state law requiring drivers to stay at least 200 feet away from any active snowplow to ensure the safety of everyone on the roadways.