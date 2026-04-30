Four Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates will participate in a manufacturing forum and debate hosted by the Oakland County Republican Party on Thursday night.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the debate, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Visioneering, an Auburn Hills-based manufacturer specializing in the aerospace, defense and space industries, is the site of the debate.

Four Republican candidates have confirmed their participation in Thursday's debate: Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, businessman Perry Johnson, former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox and longtime pastor Ralph Rebandt. U.S. Rep. John James has been invited to participate but has not confirmed his attendance.

How to watch Oakland County Republican Party gubernatorial debate

What : Oakland County Republican Party gubernatorial debate

: Oakland County Republican Party gubernatorial debate Date : Thursday, April 30, 2026

: Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Thursday's debate will be moderated by WWJ Newsradio 950 anchor Jackie Paige, with panelists including Charlie LeDuff of the Michigan Enjoyer, Kaitlyn Buss of the Detroit News, and Charlie Langton from FOX 2.

Who are the candidates?

Perry Johnson, Mike Cox, Ralph Rebandt and Aric Nesbitt are scheduled to participate in Thursday's debate.

Mike Cox

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox launched his campaign in April 2025. Cox won two terms as Michigan attorney general in 2002 and 2006.

Cox ran for governor in 2010, but lost in the Republican primary. After leaving office, he built a private law practice.

Perry Johnson

Businessman Perry Johnson announced his gubernatorial campaign in January 2026.

Johnson ran in 2022 for governor, but was disqualified over invalid petition signatures. He was also a 2024 presidential candidate, but failed to qualify for the GOP presidential debate series.

Aric Nesbitt

Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt announced his campaign for governor in January 2025, becoming the first Republican to launch his candidacy. Nesbitt previously served in the Michigan House of Representatives before becoming a senator.

Ralph Rebandt

Longtime pastor Ralph Rebandt previously ran for governor in 2022, but lost in the Republican primary. Rebandt served as the senior pastor of Oakland Hills Community Church in Farmington Hills and as a chaplain of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, as well as several local police agencies.