Trump spars with reporters at Black journalists' conference over Kamala Harris' ethnicity, immigration and jobs

Former President Trump questions Kamala Harris' ethnicity at Chicago Q&A Former President Trump questions Kamala Harris' ethnicity at Chicago Q&A 03:29

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Former President Donald Trump's appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago quickly turned hostile on Wednesday, even before the event officially began over an hour behind schedule.

Trump blamed issues with the audio equipment for the delayed start of a Q&A session with journalists attending the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

The event itself began with a series of questions that Trump characterized as a "very rude introduction," sparring with interviewer Rachel Scott of ABC News.

"You have used words like 'animal' and 'rabid' to describe Black district attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists—calling them a loser, saying the questions that they asked are quote, 'stupid' and 'racist,'" Scott said. "Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?"

"I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner—first question," Trump said in response. "You don't even say, 'Hello, how are you?'"

Trump also seemingly accused event organizers of holding up the start of the event, which was scheduled to begin at noon in Chicago, but didn't kick off until after 1 p.m.

"I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country, I've done so much for the Black population of this country," Trump said.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social network, claimed that the venue's speaker equipment was not working properly.

"Don't blame me for being late," Trump posted.

The gathered journalists audibly jeered Trump after he claimed, "I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln," and was pressed by Scott after he claimed that people were illegally crossing the border and taking "Black jobs."

"A lot of the journalists in this room are Black," Trump said. "I will tell you that, coming from the border, are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs."

"What exactly is a Black job, sir?" Scott asked, as the audience audibly gasped.

"A Black job is anybody that has a job," Trump responded. "They're taking the employment away from Black people."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, moderated by from left, ABC's Rachel Scott, Semafor's Nadia Goba and FOX News' Harris Faulkner, speaks at the National Association of Black Journalists, NABJ, convention, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Trump also responded to questions surrounding his choice of U.S. Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, as his running mate. Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner asked Trump if he believed Vance would be ready to assume the role on day one.

"Historically the choice of a vice president makes no difference," Trump responded.

The Republican former president also falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American to serve in the role, had in the past only promoted her Indian heritage.

The comment came up after Trump was asked about some Republicans calling Harris a "DEI hire."

"I've known [Harris] a long time indirectly, not directly, very much. And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black," Trump said. "So I don't know, is she Indian, or is she Black?"

As a U.S. senator, Harris was a member of Congressional Black Caucus, supporting her colleagues' legislation aimed at strengthening voting rights and reform policing.

Trump also addressed the recent shooting and killing of Sonya Massey by Sangamon County, Illinois Sheriff's deputy.

"I don't know the exact case, but I saw something, and it didn't look—it didn't good to me, it didn't look good to me," Trump said.

Trump was further asked what standard Trump would use to exonerate officers.

"There's a big difference between being a bad person and making an innocent mistake, but if somebody made an innocent mistake, I would want to help that person," Trump said.

The topic of violence in Chicago also came up.

"July 4th weekend, they had 117 shootings and 17 deaths. Nobody wants that. Nobody wants that," said Trump. "We need have our police officers have their respect and dignity back."

Trump also responded to questions surrounding his choice of U.S. Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, as his running mate. Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner asked Trump if he believed Vance would be ready to assume the role on day one.

"Historically the choice of a vice president makes no difference," Trump responded.

Some inside the National Association of Black Journalists believed the dignity of the organization was on the line by inviting Trump for the discussion. Afterward, the split remained.

"He was our guest, and I think he deserved to be treated as our guest," said NABJ cofounder Sandra Dillard.

Dillard agreed there was some merit to claims that Trump was treated disrespectfully.

"I think we had every right to ask the questions, but maybe could have asked in a more tactful way—some of them," she said.

But NABJ member Caron LeNoir Kelly said Trump was the one who was disrespectful.

"Just terrible—how he treated those women on stage, how he treated us and spoke to us—it was just disrespectful," Kelly said. "But that's just who he is.

The Harris campaign issued a statement following Trump's appearance in Chicago, saying he "failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in."

"Today's tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump's MAGA rallies this entire campaign. It's also exactly what the American people will see from across the debate stage as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans. All Donald Trump needs to do is stop playing games and actually show up to the debate on September 10," Harris' communications director Michael Tyler said.

On Wednesday night, Harris herself also briefly addressed Trump's comments at the Q&A—calling them "the same old show."

"It was the same old show—the divisiveness and the disrespect," Harris said, "and let me just say—the American people deserve better. The American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth; a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts.

The White House also pushed back on Trump's remarks about Harris within an hour of the Q&A.

"Repulsive, it's insulting, and you know, no one has any right to tell someone who they are; how they identify," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The decision to hold a Q&A with Trump earlier led the co-chair for the convention, Karen Attiah, to step down. On Wednesday afternoon, following the event, she called the decision to invite Trump "a colossal mistake," adding "I'm stunned at how horrible this is."

Prior to the question session, Attiah said, "To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck."

Event was controversial with attendees leading up to the Q&A

Even prior to the event, the decision to host Trump did not go over well with some NABJ members, who voiced concerns ahead of the event. NABJ President Ken Lemon recently clarified that the invitation to Trump was not meant to be taken as an endorsement.

"As a group, we affirmed that the invitation to former President Trump was in line with NABJ's usual practices since 1976. It has always been our policy to ensure that candidates know that an invitation is not an endorsement," Lemon said.

Lemon also said panelists would be fact-checking as the former president speaks.

"We have people whose lives are depending on what happens in November," Lemon said. "For us as journalists — people who go into and have very uncomfortable conversations for the sake of our members — this is an important time."

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has offered to address NABJ members virtually after the convention. Event organizers say they are still working to reach an agreement.

Despite the invitation of presidential candidates to the convention being a tradition that goes back decades, it has divided many within the organization with Trump involved. At least three activist groups were planning protests outside. Mayor Brandon Johnson said he will make sure the former president receives appropriate security.

Protesters gather outside event with focus on Gaza

Protesters, as well as Trump supporters, gathered outside the Chicago Hilton and Towers, 720 S. Michigan Ave., as Trump spoke inside.

The Coalition to March on the DNC—which is also planning protest actions outside the Democratic National Convention next month—quickly organized protests against Trump's appearance along with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, and several other organizations.

The protesters held Palestinian flags and signs, and were backed up by brass instruments as they made their voices heard.

"We are telling Chicago—we are telling the world—Trump is not welcome in Chicago," said Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. "Everywhere he goes, we are going to protest there as well."

The leaders of the protest said their message is the same one they have shared for months—"no business as usual," referring to the conflict in Gaza.

Thousands of members of the groups protested at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee earlier this month, and they take issue with both Democrats' and Republicans' policies on the conflict.

"Both parties are complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza," said Abudayyeh.

The activist groups said they will go on protesting whenever what they called "genocidal" politicians, regardless of party, "show their faces."

Abudayyeh was asked about criticism that the protest took attention away from the NABJ conference going on in Chicago.

"I respect that organization very much. I repeat the people that work for them very much; the rank and file very much," Abudayyeh said. "If they felt compelled to invite him there, I'm not going to criticize NABJ, but they also have to understand we have a responsibility as well as the people of the city of Chicago."

Voices supportive of Trump were also outside the hotel.

"I wanted to let President Trump know he does have some support here," said Connie Lee, a Trump supporter and Chicago resident.

Lee and fellow Trump supporter Jeanette Scott said they, and others, want the former president to hear their message of support too.

"Trump, he said he wants to make it an even level playing field, and that lets me know he is for us—the people," said Scott.

Chicago Police maintained a presence around the hotel and the protests.