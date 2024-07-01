Group says it's making progress to be near the DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) — A large protest group said it's making progress in its fight to be within sight and sound of this year's Democratic National Convention.

Until now, the city has publicly offered the Coalition to March on the DNC the chance to protest on Columbus Drive, four miles east of the United Center.

"It's a violation of our First Amendment rights, and it's unacceptable," said Hatem Abudayyeh of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

The coalition includes the same groups seen in other local protests of the Israel-Hamas war. The coalition hopes to reach a resolution with the city by next week.

"I do want to recognize that there has been movement from the city. We hope that continues," said Chris Williams, attorney for the Coalition to March on the DNC.