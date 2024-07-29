Former President Trump to attend National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago

Trump to attend National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago

Trump to attend National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump will visit Chicago this week for an event at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair this week.

Trump's campaign said on Wednesday of this week at noon, he will attend a question-and-answer session with political journalists focused on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.

ABC News senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott; Harris Faulkner—anchor of "The Faulkner Focus" and co-host of "Outnumbered" on Fox News—and Semafor politics reporter Kadia Goba will moderate the discussion.

The event is not open to the public.

"We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most," NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a news release. "While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know."

Vice President Kamala Harris was also at invited to the NABJ Convention. Organizers said her confirmation on attending is pending.