Planned Trump appearance at National Association of Black Journalists event in Chicago sparks heated debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Current Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is set to be in Chicago on Wednesday—he says he will attend the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair.

The decision to host Trump did not go over well with some NABJ members. But on Tuesday night—a night after the announcement that Trump would be appearing—NABJ President Ken Lemon reiterated that the invitation to Trump was not an endorsement.

It was something extended to both Trump and presumed Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Still, despite the invitation of presidential candidates to the convention being a tradition that goes back decades, it has divided many within the organization with Trump involved.

A fiery debate ensued online between members of the organization when the Trump campaign announced plans to attend the convention.



Some journalists welcomed the idea of grilling the former president.

"As journalists, we can never be afraid to tackle someone like Trump. The reality is that he is running for president and needs to be treated as such. Being questioned by journalists is part of the job, and especially important in the company of Black journalists," Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Mainstream media keeps trying to convince us that he actually is gaining support among Black people. Let's see if it's true."

Others pushed back, flooding social media with frustration about the decision.

"This is platforming a tyrant. Nothing more, nothing less," wrote communications strategist Queen Muse.

The decision even led the co-chair for the convention, Karen Attiah, to step down.

"To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck," Attiah wrote. "For everyone else, I'm looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with all of you in the Windy City."

Journalist and NABJ member April Ryan, White House correspondent for The Grio, called the Trump invitation "a slap in the face to Black women journalists." On X, she shared a highlight reel of her contentious run-ins with Trump over the years.

Ava Thompson Greenwell is a journalism professor at Northwestern University, who is also a member of NABJ.

"I can understand how she feels disrespected," Greenwell said of Ryan. "But I think in the end, it's really important for us as journalists not to be partisan."

Greenwell also sees the controversial panel conversation with Trump as an opportunity.

"We need to the journalists to hold his feet to the fire, and to ask those difficult questions," she said. "so that's what I'm going to be looking for tomorrow."

The sentiment was shared by NABJ President Lemon, who said panelists will be factchecking as the former presidents speaks.

"We have people whose lives are depending on what happens in November," Lemon said. "For us as journalists—people who go into and have very uncomfortable conversations for the sake of our members—this is an important time."

While Vice President Harris has yet to confirm whether she will be in attendance for the five-day conference, a source within the organization told CBS News Chicago they are close to finalizing a possible virtual speaking engagement with the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Meanwhile, with Trump scheduled to take the stage at noon Wednesday at the Chicago Hilton and Towers, at least three activist groups are planning protests outside—sending a message that he is not welcomed in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he will make sure the former president gets the security he needs.