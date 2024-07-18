Illinois sheriff's deputy charged with murder in shooting of woman who called 911 to report intruder in her home

Former Illinois deputy charged with murder after woman killed in Springfield Former Illinois deputy charged with murder after woman killed in Springfield 01:07

An Illinois sheriff's deputy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman inside her home. Sonya Massey was killed after Sangamon County deputies responded to her 911 call about an intruder early on July 6, State's Attorney John Milhiser said.

Massey called 911 to report a prowler at her home around 1 a.m. on July 6, CBS affiliate WCIA-TV reported. Deputies were dispatched to the residence, and about 30 minutes later, they reported a woman was shot.

A statement from Milhiser doesn't describe the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Massey's home in Springfield, 200 miles south of Chicago. But he said a review of body-camera video doesn't support the use of deadly force.

Deputy Sean Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, Milhiser said Wednesday.

Grayson was in custody awaiting a court appearance Thursday. It was unclear if he had an attorney. Calls to Milhiser's office and the public defender's office were unanswered early Thursday.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Grayson has been fired.

"It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. ... With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences," Campbell said.

As many as 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Springfield NAACP building to express support for Massey, who is Black, and her family.

Massey's family was inside the NAACP building to view body camera footage of the shooting, reported CBS affiliate WCIA-TV. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office announced the body cam video would be released Monday morning, the station reported.

HAPPENING NOW: Protestors have gathered outside the NAACP building Wednesday afternoon to rally for a woman killed in a deputy-involved shooting. The family of Sonya Massey is viewing the body camera footage inside.https://t.co/9yzHWQZYyZ — WCIA (@WCIA3) July 17, 2024

The footage will be unredacted besides "certain images" out of respect of Massey's family, WCIA-TV reported, citing the State's Attorney office said.

In a statement, attorney Ben Crump, who represents Massey's family, called the indictment "an important milestone in the pursuit of justice."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also reacted to the charges.

"I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer," Pritzker said. "I'm grateful to the Springfield State's Attorney's office for bringing the appropriate charges in this case. May Sonya Massey's memory be a blessing, and may it fuel our work to build a system of justice in this country that truly protects all of its citizens."